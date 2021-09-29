Freeman Health Systems urges parents to vaccinate children in briefing

JOPLIN, Mo. — Local medical experts are taking a closer look at the fight against COVID-19 and vaccines for young patients.

They point out a lot of attention is now focusing on patients under the age of 12.

Vaccine research has been broken down by developmental stages, with the five to 11 year old age group seeing recent progress.

New data shows that using a smaller dose of the vaccine can still provide protection for those kids.

But leaders at Freeman add it’s important for all approved age groups to get immunized.

“I want to emphasize, if you’ve not gotten your vaccine, please do that. Continue to practice what we know helps,” said Paula Baker, Freeman CEO.

“Unfortunately, we see some severe disease in children when it comes to COVID. It’s not as common as in adults but unfortunately we see it in our office, walking through the door. We get calls about it,” said Dr. Beth Garrett, Freeman Pediatrician.

We’ve got more on both vaccination and testing schedules at freeman health system through a link here.