Freeman Health System’s Learning Center nearly complete

JOPLIN, Mo. — It’s not unusual for some businesses and even universities to provide a child care facility.

Soon you’ll be able to add Freeman Health System to that list.

The sights and sounds of construction are everywhere on the $2.5 million, 7 acre, 10,000 square foot Freeman Learning Center taking shape just a few blocks from Freeman Hospital East.

Ground was broken on the project back in May and it’s nearing completion.

Josh Sharp will be the director or the Learning Center that will accommodate 92 children from 6 weeks old to a child’s 6th birthday.

Josh Sharp, Freeman Learning Center Director, said, “We’re gonna have a privacy fence to keep with some seclusion, we’re also gonna have you know a jungle gym and just different a motor activities for the kids uh and we’re also gonna have a another playground for our younger kids for our babies and ones and we’ll have a cabana out there for shade and all that stuff.”

The facility comes complete with a storm safe room large enough to house all children and nearly 30 employees that will staff the center.

“Be natural grass on the big kids side and then on we’ll have some sort of soft turf on the jungle gym area and then on our baby side we’ll have astroturf just so that they won’t be picking stuff for their mouths.”

But before the center opens this Spring, it must be staffed.

That’s the goal behind an upcoming hiring fair.

Taylor Garavett, Freeman Talent Acquisition Specialist, said, “Is basically geared toward the Learning Center but we also have a lot of non clinical and clinical jobs as well that people can come and apply for those range from rad techs to nutrition um to medical assistants but also for the Learning Center as well, we’ll have openings for teachers and master teachers and positions like that.”

If you’d like to work at the Learning Center, or somewhere else in the Freeman Health System, the hiring fair will take place Tuesday, February 4th, at Freeman West at 1102 West 32nd Street from 4 p.m. to 7 p.m.

The Learning Center will employ 27, but there are nearly two hundred other open positions in the health system.