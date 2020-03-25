Covid-19 call center up and running

JOPLIN, Mo. — The Joplin area covid-19 call center is up and running.

At the daily briefing press conference, Freeman Health System President and CEO Paula Baker shared that 324 people called to see if their symptoms met the criteria for testing.

Baker says only 11 patients needed to be referred to the drive-thru testing.

So far the hospital has tested 20 patients, with one positive test, 10 negative results and 5 that are still pending.

Baker says Freeman Health System is doing everything they can to help people during this outbreak.

Paula Baker, Freeman Health System President and CEO, said, “In order to help with that we’ve already expanded the number of phone lines in our calling center, so that we now have five instead of three. And we’re prepared to expand that again if the number of calls increase. I think this is a very good way to help the people in our local communities get definitive answers about their symptoms.”

Baker says Freeman Health System is now offering drive-thru pharmacy services in front of the hospital.