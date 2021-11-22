Freeman Health System’s Caregiver Support Group meetings provide support and resources to local caregivers

JOPLIN, Mo. — “Freeman Health System” continues to provide help and support for people who dedicate themselves to caring for friends or family members.

November is “National Family Caregivers Month.” each month, the Freeman Caregiver Support Group holds a meeting, offering advice and resources to local caregivers.

The group was formed back in March with only about 30 people expressing interest in the service. It has since grown to more than 150 members.

“A lot of them think that they are on their own, but when they come here they realize that there are a lot of people that are in the same boat as them, so they can feel like that they have a community that understands them,” said Kathy Mason, Community Health Worker.

The group meets the third Thursday of each month from 10:30 to noon. December’s meeting will be held at Freeman East. starting in January, the meetings will be held in the Freeman Business Center.