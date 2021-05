JOPLIN, Mo. — Freeman Health System and the Breast Cancer Foundation of the Ozarks are teaming-up to help women who are uninsured or underinsured.

The Project Pink – Reaching Every Woman event entails free breast health evaluations and mammogram screenings. It takes place this Friday from one to four at the Wes & Jan Houser Women’s Pavilion” off 32nd Street.

No registration is required. Folks are simply asked to bring a photo ID and wear a mask.

417.862.3838 or email meagan@bcfo.org