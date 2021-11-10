Freeman Health System urges public to get the Flu shot before the season to avoid contracting both Influenza and COVID-19

JOPLIN, Mo. — Medical experts are urging patients to get the Flu shot and avoid what could be a double whammy to their health.

During a weekly news conference today at Freeman Health System, officials highlighted that cases of the Flu are up 25% from this time last year. That could signal an increased chance of coming down with both Influenza and COVID-19. And they have some advice.

“Recommend that you get the Flu vaccine before the end of November. Historically, that’s when we typically see, you know, a little bit of a surge so you can protect yourself and your loved ones by getting the Flu vaccine,” said Jessica Liberty, Freeman Infection Control.

The Flu dropped to historically low levels last winter. Experts say it was likely due to COVID-19 safety measures.