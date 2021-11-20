Freeman Health System to partner with local Chiefs fans to save lives

JOPLIN, Mo — Freeman Health System is calling on Chiefs fans to help save lives.



On Monday the hospital will be holding a blood drive for The Community Blood Center of the Ozarks.



This will be from 9 AM until 5 PM in Freeman Hospital West conference rooms 2W and 4W.



As a gift, donors will receive a “Chief’s Kingdom” t-shirt while supplies last.



Donors who have not given blood in the past eight weeks and are over 17-years-old and weigh at least 110 pounds are encouraged to participate.



Identification will be required and current CDC guidelines regarding masks will be in place.



Appointments are encouraged and can be made online over the phone at 417-227-5006