Freeman Health System to host hiring fair

PITTSBURG, Kan. — Freeman Health System is looking to add new employees to their organization.

They will host an open house event on the evening of Wednesday, January 5th, in Pittsburg. It will run from 6 until 7:30 p.m., inside the Bicknell Family Center For The Arts.

Availiable jobs range from nurses to information technology technicians, nutritionists and office staff.

Freeman recently increased their base minimum wage to $15 an hour for all employees. Officials say that move helps them expand the candidate pool for their organization, which spans beyond the city limits of Joplin.

“Freeman is always growing,” said Taylor Gravett, Talent and Compliance Coordinator for Freeman Health System. “So, we have job opportunities in Pittsburg, directly…whether it be a receptionist, office coordinator, a pharmacy tech, things like that. So, you can be working in Pittsburg, all while working at Freeman Health System. Obviously, we have all those job opportunities availiable here in Joplin, but also some opportunities in the Miami region of Northeast Oklahoma.”

Gravett says hosting this event gives job seekers a chance to personally meet face-to-face with Freeman employees and learn more about job opportunities.

He says, “Having somebody that is working in that job currently, whether it be the department manager or another employee, giving them what a day-to-day is going to look like for you is much better than what we can post online or even show you online.”

Gravett adds everyone attending the open house are encouraged to bring their resume and cover letters. On-site interviews will be given, if you feel you’re ready to officially pursue an open position.