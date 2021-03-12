Freeman Health System to hold teacher vaccination clinic

JOPLIN, Mo. — Area teachers have the chance to receive covid-19 shots next week.

Freeman Health System will host a special clinic – just for teachers – on Monday from 3 p.m. to 6 p.m. at the Freeman Business Center on 32nd Street. More than 150 teachers have pre-registered and there are still plenty of slots available. This is all part of the next phase, which goes into effect on Monday.

Phase-one-b tier three includes education, childcare – and the transportation, government and communications sectors.