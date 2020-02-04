Freeman Health System seeking volunteers for sleep study

JOPLIN, Mo. — A unique research project is gathering information about how your sleeping environment affects upper respiratory health.

How does this work?

It’s really simple.

All you have to do is turn your thermostat down to 60 degrees when you go to sleep.

Doctors are hoping to prove that you could benefit from a simple modification to your lifestyle.

Angela Camerer, study participant, said, “I don’t think its common to hear a doctor wanting you to sleep at 60 degrees.”

Freeman Health System’s Ear, Nose, and Throat Center is looking for 50 people to participate in its Cool Sleeping Environment Study.

Dr. McIntire, Program Director Otolaryngology, Freeman Health System, said, “We’re limiting to adults 18 and older. The ideal candidate would be one that has more difficulty with their upper respiratory tract in the winter time than in the summer time.”

Candidates like Angela Camerer who dealt with upper respiratory issues

“Not being able to breathe, waking up with my nose so congested, and waking up recurrently through the night, ” said Camerer.

Doctors say observations suggest that the heating environment during Winter months adversely affect the upper respiratory system.

“Hope to validate the and get enough numbers together that we can say for a fact that if you pay attention to this lowering of temperature your health will generally be better. Angela: “It lessens so much because because when you lay down, you know, everything seems to swell up. And when you’re hot, you tend to wake up when your body temperature rises,” said McIntire.

McIntire says respiratory health could potentially be improved by reducing your home’s temperature to 60 degrees Fahrenheit during sleep.

“Once they come back and say they’ve done it and they see how much better they’re breathing and how much better they’re sleeping, they’re pretty glad they tried it,” said Camerer.

The study requires you to get a free physical exam, lower your sleeping room temperature to 60 degrees Fahrenheit during the winter, and complete an online survey once a week for 12 weeks.