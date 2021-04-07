Freeman Health System revisits mask policy for employees

JOPLIN, Mo. — Freeman Health System has made adjustments to its mask policy for employees.

If an employee has received both doses of the Moderna or Pfizer vaccine, or single shot of the Johnson and Johnson vaccine, they will be given a sticker to display on their employee I.D. That recuses them of having to wear a mask unless they are providing direct patient care.

The employee must appear in person to receive the sticker.

If an employee has not received the covid-19 vaccine, they must continue to wear a mask anywhere patients and visitors may be, as well as, any work area where they cannot maintain at least six feet of social distance.