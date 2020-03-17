Freeman Health System revamps visiting hours as a precaution against coronavirus

Joplin, Mo – The changes will go into effect on Wednesday March 17th. The changes include measures such as only allowing a single visitor per patient per day. The full press release can be read below.

“Freeman Health System and Ozark Center are doing everything possible to reduce the risks of COVID-19 and keep everyone safe and healthy,” says President and Chief Executive Officer Paula Baker. With that in mind, Freeman Health System is changing its visitation policies and limiting access to its medical facilities.

Beginning Wednesday, March 18, 2020, these changes will be implemented:

Visiting hours are restricted to 7:00 am – 7:00 pm. (excluding Birthing Center and Pediatrics)

Only one visitor per patient per day will be allowed into any Freeman Health System hospital.

No visitor will be allowed to visit patients with suspected COVID-19.

No one under the age of 18, with the exception of those seeking medical care, will be permitted into Freeman facilities. This age restriction includes all Freeman hospitals and clinics.

Each building will be restricted to a main entrance.

Freeman Health System is also working side by side with local health departments and Mercy Hospital Joplin officials to create a plan for ensuring that testing will be available for those pre-approved and identified as meeting the criteria.

We understand many of you have concerns about the spread of COVID-19. Please be assured that the health and well-being of our patients, staff, volunteers and guests is our highest priority. As a matter of course, we are following guidance provided by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.

“The entire region benefits from Freeman Health System’s compassionate and committed nurses, physicians and support staff,” Baker says. “They are here day and night, particularly during times of challenge and uncertainty.”

To keep you informed, Freeman will continue communicating regularly about COVID-related matters. For more information about COVID-19, please visit the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention website at cdc.gov/coronavirus.”