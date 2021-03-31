Freeman Health System residents escape from daily pressures

JOPLIN, Mo. — Some Joplin hospital residents escaped Wednesday — but it was all part of a plan.

Freeman Health System hosted a resident wellness event — that featured three escape rooms. Actually, the rooms were tents, courtesy of Immersive Escape Room Adventures by Escape Joplin. A way for residents to escape their daily stressors by means of solving riddles, clues and puzzles.

Dr. Alisha Wright, Freeman Health System, Emergency Department Medical Director, said, “Taking caring for patients as well as trying learn medicine, so giving them time to break free and work as a team to try and accomplish something or just get time away from their busy schedule is important for their well being.”

Residents were also treated to a cookout during the event.