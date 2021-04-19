Freeman Health System recognizes medical lab professionals

JOPLIN, Mo. — Freeman Health System is celebrating medical laboratory professionals week.

Every year the hospital performs approximately 3.6 million tests. Along with these tests, 70% of decisions made by the hospital regarding a patient’s treatment, admission, and discharge are dependent on tests from the lab.

To celebrate all they do for the hospital, Freeman Health System gave their laboratory staff ice cream sundaes.

Christina Bay – Phlebotomist, said, “It’s more than just going in with a needle and sticking a patient for blood, it’s that contact, that personal one on one contact that you make with them and just making them feel more at ease and relaxed.”

Throughout the week, the hospital will also be celebrating their laboratory staff by giving them pizza, donuts, pancakes and a potluck.