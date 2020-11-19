Freeman Health System recognized for maternity care

JOPLIN, Mo. — Freeman Health System is recognized for its exceptional maternity care. Blue Cross Blue Shield of Missouri has designated the hospital as a blue distinction plus center for maternity care.

It is the only hospital in the area that’s been awarded with the honor, for the second time in a row.

The recognition means the hospital has quality medical measures in place — and the value for the cost addresses affordable health care needs. More than 1,500 babies are born at the hospital every year.

