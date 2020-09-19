Freeman Health System recognized for heart attack care

JOPLIN, Mo. — Freeman Health System is named one of the top hospitals in the nation for heart attack patient care.

The hospital received the American College Of Cardiology NCDR Chest Pain — MI Registry Silver Performance Achievement Award for 2020.

Only 123 other hospitals in the U.S. received the award.

It means the facility is committed to their heart attack patients and achieved a high standard of care through four consecutive quarters in 2019.

Those guidelines and recommendations are outlined by the American College of Cardiology and American Heart Association Clinic.

Dr. Frank Kim, Freeman Heart & Vascular Institute Cardiolvascular Medicine, “The outcome is that the patients do well. They’re overall measure of is cardiac events which is heart attack, death, reoccurring heart attack, rehospitalization rates. Those are all appropriately lowered by implementing the latest guidelines, the latest technology, and in a timely manner.”

The award attributes excellence in collaboration from all staff members in heart care, from the time the patient recognizes the symptoms, to the paramedics arriving on scene, to the doctors and nurses finally diagnosing and treating patients at the hospital.