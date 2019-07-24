Freeman Health System puts nursing graduates through specialty residency program

JOPLIN, Mo. – As part of their new job, nursing graduates in the Freeman Health System go into a one-year residency program in their field of specialty.

It includes monthly educational sessions with experts in their field as well as practicing techniques on simulated patients. Nurses in the Intensive Care Unit learned about how to care for patients who are on a ventilator.

“I go around on them in the units to try and see how their day is going, to see how the flow is going, to see if they have any questions about things they might about what they might be seeing on the unit.” Kassie Acuff RN, Clinical Student Specialist

Nurses that are may graduates start their year long residency program in June, while December grads start theirs in January.