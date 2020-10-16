Freeman Health System physician receives award

JOPLIN, Mo. — A doctor at Freeman Health System is honored with a prestigious Missouri state award.

Dr. Henry Petry is the 2020 recipient of the 9th annual MO-CAN Healthcare Professional Award. Dr. Petry is the Freeman Center for Geriatric Medicine Medical Director and advocates for active living, healthy eating, and other obesity prevention.

He has more than 500 patients and promotes community health education even on his days off. That includes an hour-long exercise and nutrition class to more than a dozen seniors at the Carl Junction Community Center.

Dr. Henry Petry, Freeman Center for Geriatric Medicine Medical Director, “It helps your body function. Our body is basically meant to be used, and if we just sit down and become a couch potato, we don’t use it and then we have more problems.”

MO-CAN is the Missouri Council for Activity and Nutrition.

The group presented the award to Dr. Petry virtually Thursday.