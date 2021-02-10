Freeman Health System Ozark Center earns 3 year accreditation

JOPLIN, Mo. — Good news for the Ozark Center in Joplin.

The entity of Freeman Health System has earned another 3-year accreditation from CARF – which is the Commission on Accreditation of Rehabilitation Facilities. It found that the center’s staff skills are strong – and its members are passionate about doing whatever it takes to meet the needs of its clients and the community.

Ozark Center also received high praise from the Missouri Department of Mental Health – and is one of the top few certified community behavioral health organizations in the state.