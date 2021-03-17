Freeman Health System offers MRIs in SEK

PITTSBURG, Ks. — Health care just got a little more convenient in Southeast Kansas.

Freeman Health System celebrated the opening of its new MRI service in Pittsburg Wednesday. The new mobile unit will offer high resolution x-rays and has already had more than 100 scans performed. This will provide a closer option for the service for Southeast Kansas, rather than needing to travel to the main Freeman Health System campus in Joplin.

Paula Baker, Freeman Health System President and Chief Exec. Officer, said, “A lot of people need MRIs and it can be burdensome to have to drive to Joplin to get that service.”

Dr. Michael Zafuta, Freeman Health System Orthopaedic Surgeon, said, “It’ll allow a quicker turnaround for MRIs, reliable readings, it’ll be more convenient for our patients, they won’t need to go into the hospital, they can just come here to the office and get it done.”

The MRI unit will be stationed at the Freeman Health System Surgical Center in Pittsburg but can be sent to other communities in case of emergency.