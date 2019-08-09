Freeman Health System named best hospital in Southwest Missouri

Named the best hospital in Southwest Missouri by U.S. News and World Report for the last six years. And ranked among Mayo Clinic, Massachusetts General Hospital and Johns Hopkins.

Freeman Health System President and CEO Paula Baker sits down to share with us what this means to the hospital.

“US News and World report is a global authority for ranking hospitals so they look at hospitals all across the nation and pick the best of the best so for Freeman to be chosen as the number one hospital in Southwest Missouri is a huge testament to the healthcare that’s provided to our patients throughout the region. Paula Baker, Pres. & CEO Freeman Health System

“Freeman Health System has been a vital part o this community for 94 years so We are very deeply invested in this community and our region. Paula Baker, Pres. & CEO Freeman Health System

“Every employee in Freeman Health System, Whether they’re in housekeeping or they’re a physician at the bedside are deeply invested in the patients they care for. We treat each patient with compassionate care as if they were a member of our own family and that’s the philosophy we bring to the care we provide.” Paula Baker, Pres. & CEO Freeman Health System

“You know when a patient comes to freeman health system, it’s usually under stressful circumstances, often times they’re frightened, they’re apprehensive or how a surgery will go so it’s a very stressful time so we endeavor to provide not only the highest level of care, but also to give compassionate care and be there for all of that patients needs and to be there for their family members.” Paula Baker, Pres. & CEO Freeman Health System