Freeman Health System makes large donation to SEK health center

FOUR STATE AREA — A local health organization is coming to the aid of another with a significant donation.

Krista Postai, CHCSEK President and CEO, said, “I think it really demonstrates tremendous support the health system has for the people of Southeast Kansas.”

Thanks to a one million dollar donation from Freeman Health System, a huge step has been made. The donation will help in the effort to build a $5.2 million project for the Community Health Center of Southeast Kansas. It will be called the John Parolo Education Center in Pittsburg to help train the next generation of health care providers.

“It will be an education facility designed specifically to focus on improving the health and well being of the folks of southeast Kansas, southwest Missouri, and northeast Oklahoma.”

And this is a big deal for the surrounding rural communities. A lot of times, medical resources are limited and require patients to travel long distances for support.

“We have some counties that have no doctor or no dentist, so it’s important I think that we grow our own and give our talented young people a chance to get their education here and stay here, take care of their own families.”

The new center will even help medical students find jobs in local programs.

Paula Baker, Freeman Health System President and CEO, said, “They’ll have at least four residents a year through this facility so that’s an excellent way to get that jump start on recruiting them and having them stay in the area.”

But the program goes further. It’s looking to train anyone in the medical field. Even lawyers who specialize in medicine can benefit.

“Attorneys can also do a residency in rural Kansas, where there’s also a shortage, so we’re going to try to do, pharmacists, you name it, we’ll train them,” said Postai.

So CHCSEK can help develop a medical community in the area, which will hopefully — in return — build more resources in the community.

“This is going to be such a very important facility to help train the health care providers of tomorrow,” said Baker.