Freeman Health System launches new support group

JOPLIN, Mo. — There’s a new group at Freeman Health System that’s all about support.

The Caregivers Group held its first meeting Thursday. Close to 66 million Americans are caregivers – almost a third of the adult population – and they face a multitude of challenges every day caring for loved ones.

For some, it can actually result in PTSD. So Dr. Henry Petry says it’s important for caregivers to be able to lean on others when needed.

Dr. Henry Petry – Freeman Health System Center for Geriatric Medicine, said, “It’s constant constant pressure of what are we going to do, are we going to do this, how we get fed, how do we get them in bed, what happens if we fall on the floor and many other things that happen in every day life,”

The group meets the Third Thursday of every month inside the Freeman East Conference Rooms.