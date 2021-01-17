JOPLIN, Mo. — Freeman Health System is recognized as one of the healthiest workplaces in the nation.

The hospital is now a certified “Silver Well Workplace” through the Wellness Council of America.

Freeman Health’s Well-Balance Program is what helped them get the honor.

The program rewards employees for an active lifestyle and healthy choices.

For example… Walking with co-workers during breaks is an easy suggestion.

But, even the smallest activities can help you stay healthy.

Kris Drake, R.N., Freeman Health System Wellness Coodinator, says, “Try to get in 10,000 steps a day. Try to work up to 150 minutes. It can be just from walking. It can be just from household chores, things that are rigorous or a moderate activity where you have to do something like mopping the floors.”

Staff volunteer to be what’s known as “Wellness Champions” to motivate people in their department.

More than 100 Wellness Champions are encouraging more than 4,500 employees throughout the health system.