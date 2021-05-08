JOPLIN, Mo. — Freeman Health System is raising awareness about Kidney Disease.

Saturday afternoon Freeman Health System held their seventh annual “March O’ the Kidney.”

The money raised helps dialysis patients with transportation, medical costs, and costs of food.

Kidney Disease is the ninth leading cause of death.

People who have diabetes, high blood pressure, or are obese are at a higher risk for the disease.

Leslie Hamlett, Kidney Specialist , says, “Kidney Disease really is silent until it gets in the final stages. Most people don’t have any symptoms until they’re in the final stage of kidney failure. And most people think I would just stop urinating if my kidneys not working and that’s not the case. The ability of the kidney to filter the blood goes much sooner before you stop making fluid.”

Symptoms of Kidney Disease range from severe fatigue, nausea, vomiting, and weight loss.

If you would like to donate to the Kidney Dialysis Fund go here

or call 417-347-8330