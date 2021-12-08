Freeman Health System is raising awareness about breast cancer

JOPLIN, Mo. — Freeman Health System continues to raise awareness about breast cancer.

Right now it’s selling $5 T-shirts that say, “Peace, Love, Cure.”

The shirts come in two styles and five shades of pink.

“Christmas this year is not just all about red and green, but pink as well. We believe breast cancer awareness is a year round thing and these t-shirts make a good stocking stuffer or a little gift for someone you hope to inspire at Christmastime,” said Lisa Olliges, Freeman Health System.

Shirts can be purchased in the health system’s marketing department.

It’s located behind the hospital at 1001 McIntosh Circle Drive.