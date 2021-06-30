Freeman Health System is offering a new form of training to college students

JOPLIN, MO – Freeman Health System has partnered with Crowder College to offer a new form of training.

Starting August 23rd, employees of Freeman Health System will be able to go to Crowder College for a 16 week paid certified medical assistant program where they learn the skills needed to be a CMA.

Here they learn recording medical information, performing vital sign tests, collecting specimens, and more.

Freeman Health System Director for Professional Development, Bob Denton, says not only does this program benefit their employees, but the hospital as well.

“It allows them the opportunity to become employees of Freeman long term, they may stay in that position, but it provides us ready access to employees that are already well trained and educated.” Says Denton.

“The major benefit of on the job training is you come out of the position and you’re ready to go. You know what to expect, so once you’re certified, you’re able to hit the ground running.” Says Tosha Cunningham, Recruitment Coordinator.

Cunningham adds they haven’t accepted anyone into the program yet, and they are finishing up their first round of interviews.