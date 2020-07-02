Freeman Health System is honored for its participation in organ tissue and donation

JOPLIN, Mo. — Freeman Health System is honored for its participation in organ and tissue donation.

For the tenth time in the last decade, Freeman Hospital West and Freeman Neosho Hospital have been recognized by the Midwest Transplant Network.

Jan Finn says Freeman Hospital West had a higher success rate this year of having family members donate organs and tissue than some of the biggest hospitals in the state of Missouri.

Jan Finn R.N., President & CEO, Midwest Transplant Network, said, “The number of lives that have been impacted last year was over eight thousand, so that’s a tremendous impact, so this hospital has done a great job in caring for people, but they’re also extending that when there is a death.”

Paula Baker, President & CEO, Freeman Health System, said, “It’s such an important thing to help connect donors with the people who need those organs, tissues and transplants so desperately to save or improve their life.”

This is the tenth year for the Freeman Health System to receive awards from the Midwest Transplant Network.