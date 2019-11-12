Freeman Health System honors veterans

JOPLIN, Mo. — Freeman Health System gathers employees who’ve served their country to say thank you. But the recognition lasts a lot longer than just veterans day.

The lobby of Freeman hospital west served as the setting for an event aimed at saying thank you to those who’ve served their country, among the speakers was Roger Koch of the Ozark Center’s veteran integration program.

“Today was a great event because that actually got all the veterans within freeman and the Ozark Center together, so we were able to see how many veterans they support,” said Koch.

The program doesn’t just assist employees to integrate into civilian life, they help any veteran facing that transition.

“We help veterans with whatever needs they may have.”

Veteran and Freeman employee Keenan Cortez said, “It was a wonderful veterans day event that we had today, it it makes me proud to work for the Freeman Health System because they definitely distinguish and honor their veterans not just today on veterans day but every day.”

The special event was an ideal way to cap off a trio of patriotic days for Cortez. He celebrated a birthday on Saturday, the 244th anniversary of the marine corp on sunday, and then veterans day today.

Coretz says he’s proud to wear a military themed name badge offered to employees of the health system.