Freeman Health System honors nurses

JOPLIN, Mo. — Freeman Health System honored six of their employees with special recognition this afternoon. Their event, Celebrating Freeman Nurses – A Red Carpet Affair, spotlights individuals who demonstrate the spirit of compassion and professionalism. 60 Freeman nurses were nominated for recognition, with six being chosen as recipients of the awards.

Three people were awarded the spirit of excellence award, while the other three were awarded separate awards. Those range from spirit of leadership, quality and safety, or service.

Crystal Witherspoon, Freeman Health System Registered Nurse, said, “The nurse that nominated me described me as a cheerleader for the patients that I serve. I feel like that is my goal is to encourage them to get better, to serve them in making strides to get out of Freeman by increasing their health and getting well.”

This event was originally scheduled for last week as a big fundraising dinner event to benefit the nursing education fund. The event had to be scaled back due to covid-19 concerns.

The Nursing Education Fund provides financial assistance for Freeman nurses to continue learning about the nursing industry. Since 2015, 97 nurses have benefited from the fund.

Here is a list of all six awarded nurses and the individual awards they won.

Spirit of Service – Crystal Witherspoon,

Spirit of Quality & Safety – Janay Jones

Spirit of Leadership – Nathan Cantwell

Spirit of Excellence LPN – Kimberly Vanmeter

Spirit of Excellence RN – Megan Noah

Spirit of Excellence APRN – Darla Easter