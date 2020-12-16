Freeman Health System honored for covid-19 program

JOPLIN, Mo. — Freeman Health System has been honored by the International Hospital Federation beyond the call of duty for covid-19 program.

The hospital is one of 102 hospitals in 27 countries around the world to get this recognition. Freeman Health System President and CEO Paula Baker says this wasn’t just because of how the hospital has treated patients, but also in how health leaders responded to the public as soon as the pandemic started. That included daily briefings, a covid-19 call-in line and drive-thru testing. Baker says this recognition would not have been possible without the health care workers who put their own lives at risk to save others.

Paula Baker, Freeman Health System President and CEO, said, “They have been on the front lines since the very beginning of COVID-19, we’ve expanded our COVID unit multiple times to expand and meet the need, we’re equipped to do that further if we need to.”

Baker says shortly after the pandemic began, Freeman Health System launched telemedicine to help serve those who didn’t want to or couldn’t get out because of the pandemic. They plan to continue to use telemedicine long after the pandemic is over.