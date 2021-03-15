Freeman Health System holds vaccination clinic for teachers

JOPLIN, Mo. — Freeman Health System held a special vaccination clinic for area teachers this afternoon.

In Missouri, residents under phase 1-b tier 3 were able to start getting their vaccine Monday. Meaning teachers, those working in child care, government, and other essential workers in critical infrastructure roles were eligible to start receiving their vaccines.

Jill Spencer, Adjunct Music Theory Professor, Ozark Christian College, said, “I feel like I am taking another step to protecting them — not only myself but my students also. And we’ve taken all kinds of precautions at the college but I feel like taking the vaccine is another step of helping the problem. I’m doing my part to help.”

Dr. Phillip Cook, Carl Junction Schools Superintendent, said, “This puts us over the hump. This is the one last thing. It’s important to all of us. It’s important to our country to help get us opened back up fully.

Freeman Health System says 120 people registered to be vaccinated Monday. The hospital receives doses from the state every other week and allows people to schedule appointments based on that.