Freeman Health System holds Project Pink

JOPLIN, Mo. — A special event at Freeman Health System helps uninsured and under-insured patients take care of their breast health. Breast exams and screening mammograms were free Friday at the Wes and Jan Houser Women’s Pavilion.

It’s called Project Pink: Reaching Every Woman — made possible by Freeman Health System and Breast Cancer Foundation of the Ozarks.

Breast cancer is the second most common cancer among women in the United States, and one in eight women will get breast cancer in her lifetime. So, the key is early detection — and Friday’s free event made sure finances weren’t an issue for anyone needing a screening.

Marcella Sowell, Freeman Breast Patient Navigator, “It’s very important. And, so many ladies are concerned about their financial situation that they don’t come in when it’s early, on their — even on just an annual screening mammogram — they wait until it’s pretty advanced and then we have to go further with treatment.”

Freeman Women’s Center Director Dr. Alan Buchele was also available to give a breast evaluation and educate participants on how to properly do a self breast exam.