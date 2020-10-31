Freeman Health System holds fundraiser to help uninsured women

JOPLIN, Mo. — Freeman Health System held a fundraiser this morning to help uninsured women get important screenings.

Top Hat Traveling Cafe stopped at the women’s pavilion to sell pink drinks.

One dollar from the sale of each one goes towards Freeman’s Helping Friends Mammogram Fund. The cause is important to the cafe’s owner.

Michaela Bennett, CMN Hospitals Manager, said, “Jaqueline with tophat traveling cafe approached us a few weeks ago wanting to help out with mammograms through our helping friends mammogram fund. Her grandmother battled breast cancer in her 80’s and she won her battle so she just wants to give back to the community.”

The money from the drinks and tips will help provide mammograms to uninsured and under-insured patients.