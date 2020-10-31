Freeman Health System holds cookout for employees

JOPLIN, Mo. — Freeman Health System is boosting the morale of its healthcare workers.

Friday they held a Freeman Family Cookout at its West campus.

The hospital also offered preorders for employees who couldn’t leave their offices. Organizers say its just one way for the hospital to show its appreciation for employees during the pandemic.

Ryan Melton, Freeman Director Service Excellence, said, “As we looked at the collective organization we recognized that now was the time to just do some things that were really intentional and on purpose to be sure that our people had what they needed emotionally to come do the work that we have to do everyday.”

Freeman Health System plans on holding cookouts at every hospital for its 4,500 employees.