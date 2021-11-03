Freeman Health System holds briefing on new FDA-approved COVID-19 vaccine for children

JOPLIN, Mo. — Officials at Freeman Health System are preparing to administer the COVID-19 vaccine to a new age group.

A news conference was held this morning involving the FDA’s approval of the Pfizer vaccine for 5 to 11-year-olds. Freeman officials say kids in that age range can experience a fever, fatigue and aches after the shot — but will have much milder symptoms than adults.

Right now, there are 28 million children in the United States eligible for the vaccine.

“The disruptions that kids have been having from quarantine from schools closing. Those kinds of things will be so much lessened now that we have this vaccine. Extracurricular activities can resume more normally; my message as a pediatrician would be get the vaccine as soon as you can,” said Dr. Kimra Ross, Freeman Pediatrician.

“We will coordinate with local school districts and make them aware of when our clinics will be held,” said Paula Baker, Freeman President & CEO.

The health system will hold a clinic two weeks from today — November 17th.