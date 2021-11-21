Freeman Health System holds a Christmas Open House

JOPLIN, Mo. — Freeman Health System is celebrating Christmas early.

Today the Freeman Gift Gallery inside Freeman Hospital West held its Christmas open house.

The first 50 shoppers that spent $50 were given a Christmas tote bag and they held hourly giveaways.

All proceeds from the shop support Freeman Auxiliary projects.

“Just to get people in the holiday spirit. And also to make sure they understand when they come to the gift shop to shop their purchase is actually going back in to help with the nursing fund, to help with education, the Chaplain’s fund to help assistance for patients that may need it,” said Tara Horinek, Volunteer Services and gift shop Manager.

Last year the Freeman Auxiliary purchased phone charging stations throughout the hospital.

The shop will be open from 8a.m. to 4p.m. on Black Friday and have specials.