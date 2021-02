JOPLIN, Mo. — Freeman Health System officials are asking for the community’s help by encouraging folks to take part in an emergency blood drive Friday.

It’s for the Community Blood Center of the Ozarks – which is in dire need of all types of blood. It takes place from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. inside conference room-one of the Freeman Business Center at 32nd and McClelland. Donors will receive a free t-shirt.

You can call (417) 227 – 5006 for more information.