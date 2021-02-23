Freeman Health System highlights National Eating Disorder Awareness Week

JOPLIN, Mo. — A panel of local experts is hoping to focus public attention during National Eating Disorders Awareness Week.

Ozark Center hosted the discussion Tuesday, centering on this year’s theme “Every body has a seat at the table.” Experts are hoping to increase involvement from marginalized communities. They add it’s important to pay attention to family and friends – and take action when something’s wrong.

Dr. Jenny Copeland, Ozark Center Therapist, said, “Trust your gut when something is up. Something feels off, and follow up on it. Even if it’s starting to pay more attention and noticing that something feels different.”

Susan Pittman, Diabetes Education Coordinator, said, “We have clients who tell us you know they’ve gone two to three days without eating. And I’ve even had clients say and nobody noticed that.”

Ozark Center was the first certified community behavioral health organization in the state to offer an eating disorders program.