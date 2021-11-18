Freeman Health System gives advice for tackling wills and trusts at monthly Caregiver Support Group meeting

JOPLIN, Mo. — Planning ahead can be a crucial step when you’ve got aging loved ones with growing health issues.

Today at Freeman Health System, attorney Luke Boyer broke down the differences between wills and trusts — and also explained “Power of Attorney.” It was all part of Freeman’s monthly “Caregiver Support Group” session. Boyer urged folks to tackle those important documents before they’re needed.

“It’s a stressful time. you’ve got a lot to think about and there’s also a lot of decisions to be made whether it be financial or healthcare. And it can be a tough time,” said Luke Boyer, Attorney.

Boyer also says, talking about the different options now — can help people know what their loved one would want when they’re not able to make decisions for themselves.

