Freeman Health System expanding eligibility services with new office in Neosho

NEOSHO, Mo. — Freeman Health System is expanding its eligibility services to reach further into southwest Missouri.

Its new Eligibility Partners’ Office will be located inside Freeman Neosho Hospital. The opening of this new office is thanks to a grant — and will allow them to help more people in Newton County.

This expansion will allow residents in that area to sign up for Medicaid and marketplace coverage more easily. Those who participate in the “Eligibility Partners” program do not have to be patients of Freeman Health System.

“We are originally out of the Joplin area. We have a group that works there. With the announcement of the Medicaid expansion we were able to receive this grant to help us branch out to the Newton County area, where we’ve identified a large number of people who are eligible for Medicaid through the expansion,” said Karri Foster, Freeman Admissions Supervisor.

“Eligibility Partners” staff members also work with refugee and immigrant services and education, or raise, to connect those with language barriers with Medicaid or marketplace coverage.