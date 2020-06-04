JOPLIN, Mo. — Freeman Health System cuts the ribbon on its new employee child care facility.

The $2.8 million Freeman Learning Center, located just blocks from the Freeman East Campus in Joplin, will soon be filled with the sound of children.

The 9,000 square foot facility will house as many as 90 children ranging in age from 6 weeks to 6 years of age.

The center’s two baby rooms also double as storm shelters.

The goal was to specifically cater the center and it’s hours of operation around working healthcare professionals.

Paula Baker, Freeman Health System President & C.E.O., said, “Often times the day cares in our community don’t really align well with the hours that they work so this is an opportunity to provide top notch loving care for the children of our employees in a convenient location with hours the align really well with their schedules.”

Josh Sharp, Freeman Learning Center Director, said, “We also in all those classrooms we’ll have iPads uh we can take pictures throughout the day kind of tell the parents the mood of the kid what they’ve eaten and we can also use that kind of as reassurance especially for nurses and stuff that may not be able to get those breaks that they need they can download that App and know what their kids are doing throughout the day.”

Sharp says there’s a good chance the center will eventually have an after school program for kids older than six, and he says there is plenty of room to expand when that happens.