Freeman Health System closes medical covid-19 unit

JOPLIN, Mo. — A part of Freeman Health System has shut-down – and officials couldn’t be more optimistic.

The hospital has closed its medical covid-19 unit after discharging its last 4 patients Monday. Officials say they can now serve patients in one combined unit since they’ve seen a significant decrease in the volume of coronavirus cases.

They can also re-open the unit if the need arises. Freeman Health System currently has just three patients in its covid-19 ICU.

Chrisy Smith, RN, Freeman Health System, said, “In the beginning when we were slower, and we were getting furloughed, I was like why us, it’s not hitting here. But we were to the point like everybody else, we were overwhelmed with Covid patients and then it was what can I do to help these patients? And now we’re back down to a sigh of relief and very thankful and hopeful for the future.”

Jeanee Kennedy, RN, Freeman Chief Nursing Officer, said, “Throughout Covid we’ve really been trying to be strategic and really watching the numbers, so we’ve had low census on our Medical Covid Unit for a while now, and had more be than we had patients, but we were really waiting until we saw those numbers sustained, because we didn’t want to be too quick to close down the unit and then have a need for the patients without beds.”

The process of deep-cleaning the unit has begun. Freeman Hospital in Neosho – currently has just one coronavirus patient.