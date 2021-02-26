Freeman Health System CEO weighs in on mask ordinance expiration

JOPLIN, Mo. — In case you hadn’t heard – Joplin’s mask ordinance will come to an end this Sunday night. But, again – city officials are reminding everyone to still practice safe measures, such as volunteer masking and social distancing.

And since the city remains in phase two, step four of the response and recovery plan – masks will still be required for employees in restaurants and bars – as well as other personal service businesses, like hair salons and barbershops.

Freeman Health System President and CEO, Paula Baker – talked about the decision Friday.

Paula Baker, President & CEO of Freeman Health System, said, “We understand that a lot of people have reservations about a requirement to wear masks, but we also believe in the science of masking, and we know that the curve for Covid-19 has really flattened over the last several months and a lot of that can be attributed to wearing masks, social distancing, and good hygienic practices like hand-washing.”

Baker reiterated what other health officials have said. People wearing masks has resulted in a lower number of flu cases so far this year.