Freeman Health System celebrates national wear red day

JOPLIN, Mo. — If you thought you saw a lot of people wearing red today, there definitely was.

February is American Heart Month, and today is national wear red day.

One of the reasons for the annual event is to bring awareness to cardiovascular disease being the number one killer of U.S. Women.

Doctors say women often put others first and don’t take good enough care of themselves until something serious happens.

Dr. Robert Stauffer M.D., Freeman Cardiologist, said, “A lot of women are the caretakers of the home, they’re worried about their children, they’re worried about their husband, sometimes they’re worried about their parents and that puts a lot of undo stress on women and women are often you know, they’re more women in the workforce than there are men and along with that goes a lot more stress involved in the workforce on top of being a mother and on top of raising kids.”

Many employees inside the Freeman Heart Center donned the color and had their pictures taken with Freeman Health System President and C.E.O. Paula Baker, who was also clad in red.