Freeman Health System celebrates National Hospital Week

SOUTHWEST MISSOURI — This week is National Hospital Week – and Freeman Health System is celebrating all of its employees on all of its campuses.

It partnered with Kona Ice Monday to give employees the chance to enjoy snow cones. A portion of the proceeds are going towards the health system’s chaplain fund – so it can help patients in many different ways, like car rides, food, clothing – even shelter.

Ryan Melton, Director Of Service Excellence, said, “Our goal is to make life better for our community to improve their health which is t’s our mission and so we can do that through to give great medication, great care and snow cones.”

The snow cone truck also made stops today at Freeman locations in Joplin and Webb City.