Freeman Health System Buddy Check 16 — Patient Navigators

JOPLIN, Mo. — So many questions circle through a patient’s head when they hear the words “breast cancer.” But, thankfully, Freeman Health System has given patients a unique tool to help with the entire treatment process.

Marcella Sowell, Freeman Breast Patient Navigator, said, “I consider myself a patient advocate.”

As the breast patient navigator at Freeman Health System, Marcella Sowell’s primary goal is to ease nerves.

“There’s a lot of appointments that are involved with a patient being diagnosed with breast cancer. And there’s a lot of ‘what ifs’ and a lot of questions that pop up in-between there and ‘where do I go next?'”

She starts meeting patients upon initial diagnosis, around their first visit with the breast surgeon and the first appointment with the medical oncologist.

“In the beginning I’m with them quite often. I try to be a familiar face. I feel like, during this time, is really overwhelming, and then, when you have that familiar face, at those new appointments, it helps ease a little bit of that anxiety.”

No matter where a patient has to go, from the Cornell-Beshore Cancer Institute, to the Pink Door Boutique, to the Women’s Pavilion, Marcella is there.

“I really wanted to be more involved with the patient and really help them through more of the emotional process than the medical process.”

And she’s there for every step.

“If I’m there listening to the explanation to the patient about what step is next, I can go ahead and make those appointments before the patient leaves.”

Marcella took over the position in July — a new role for her, but a familiar face for roughly 40 breast cancer patients she already navigates at the hospital.

“Patients are very overwhelmed, you can see it in their faces when they get that diagnosis. And, that’s part of my job, is to help pull that overwhelming feeling off of them and help them. You know, be a part of it so they don’t have to do it all by themselves.”