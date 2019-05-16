Freeman Health System breaks ground on new day care center

JOPLIN, Mo. - Members of Freeman Health System break ground on a 10,000 square foot day care center Wednesday.

When open, the facility will be able to accept up to 90 children ranging in age from 6 weeks to 6 years of age. The center will allow full and part-time employees to utilize the service at a competitive rate.

"We'll introduce all kinds of early learning skills, letters, sounds, we want this to be a very rich and stimulating environment, so there will be introduced to math and they'll be introduced to speech and sounds and all kinds of stimuli that will be healthy for them and help them grow and develop," says Paula Baker, Freeman President & CEO.

The center will be located just a few blocks from Freeman East and just minutes away from Freeman West. Construction is expected to start in June and take about nine months to complete.

