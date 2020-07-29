Freeman Health System awarded for its services

JOPLIN, Mo. — Freeman Health System receives more accolades for its health care services.

The hospital was named by U.S. News and World Report as the best regional hospital in Southwest Missouri and ranks fourteenth in the state.

Freeman was also ranked as high performing for three procedures and conditions by the best hospitals assessment.

Those three are heart failure care, colon cancer surgery, and copd treatment.

The magazine considers feedback from patients, clinicians, researchers, and hospital leaders.

The data also predates the covid-19 pandemic.

The rankings compared nearly five thousand hospitals nationwide.