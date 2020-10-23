Freeman Health System adding text notifications for surgery progress

JOPLIN, Mo. — Freeman Health System is adding new options to keep visitors up-to-date on the surgery of their loved ones.

People can now receive text message updates with the status of a patient before, during and after the procedure. You just have to text ‘surg’ to 33443.

You will then reply to the message, giving basic information and the public ID of the patient, which will be given to you upon arrival to the surgery department.

This service will give family members and friends the ability to leave the surgery waiting area, while giving them a piece of mind that they are in the know on what is going on.

Marty Fordham, Freeman Health System, said, “It’s very beneficial anytime we can improve communication between the family and our staff. Obviously, there is a high anxiety level with families because they’re trusting a bunch of strangers with their loved one. So, it’s good to have as many tools as we can here in our toolbox to enhance the communication and it decreases their anxiety level.”

Freeman Health System will also retain the pager system for those that prefer that method for updates.